ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 25, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYLoL_0gLh8w4200

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Catfish Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

70 days

Did you notice?

Alabama got its first commitment of the 2024 class .

Gallery: Perry Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGHec_0gLh8w4200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xw94_0gLh8w4200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EsAk_0gLh8w4200

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 25, 1980: Alabama announced that its Team of the Decade for the 1970s would be honored at a home game during the upcoming season. Named to the offensive team were quarterback Richard Todd, running backs Johnny Musso, Johnny Davis and Major Ogilvie; receivers Ozzie Newsome and Wayne Wheeler; interior linemen Steve Sprayberry, Jim Bunch, John Hannah, Buddy Brown and Dwight Stephenson: and kicker Alan McElroy. Named to the defensive team are ends Leroy Cook and E.J. Junior; tackles Bob Baumhower and Marty Lyons; linebackers Barry Krauss, Woodrow Lowe, Rich Wingo and Thomas Boyd; defensive backs Mike Washington, Murray Legg, and Ricky Davis; and punter Gregg Gantt. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I know that I picked up a great deal of things during my association with Coach Bryant. I know he influenced me as a coach by teaching me to never give up on your talent. And he told me there was no substitution for work. He convinced his people. And when players and coaches are convinced they can win, they're going to win." —Gene Stallings on Bear Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Commitment

Texas' football program has been getting most of the recruiting love over the past couple of days - and deservedly so. The Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and have since added some other big-time prospects for the 2023 class. But we shouldn't forget about Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

COMMIT: Alabama Football Picks up elite 5-star in-state defensive back for 2023

When Pete Golding tweeted out an elephant earlier today, we all expected a new recruit to commit to the Tide. And 3-star Mississippi athlete Brayson Hubbard delivered. But Saban wasn’t done, and only a couple of hours later, the 5-star cornerback out of Alabaster, Alabama, Tony Mitchell, committed to the Tide to cap off a major Sunday for the Tide’s recruiting class.
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

Alabama alumni work with youngsters at Palmer Williams Group camp

On a steamy Saturday on the Alabama Gulf Coast, five former state prep stars and Alabama football alumni worked with youngsters at the ninth annual Palmer Williams Group Athletic Youth Camp at High Point Park in Prichard. Sherman Williams founded the organization with former Alabama teammate David Palmer in 2011...
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Cook
Person
Ozzie Newsome
Person
Ricky Davis
Person
Gene Stallings
Person
Rich Wingo
Person
Wayne Wheeler
Person
Johnny Musso
Person
Richard Todd
Person
Marty Lyons
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers explosive Georgia WR Debron Gatling

Debron Gatling picked up an offer from Alabama football Wednesday after his sophomore film impressed Alabama’s coaching staff. Gatling attends Milton High School in Georgia, and he is a rising junior. The Georgia product holds more than 40 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerback coach Travaris Robinson informed him of his offer from Alabama during a conversation with Gatling and his mom.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: New commit and other good recruiting news

The number of Alabama football verbal commits in the 2023 class rose to six on Sunday. Mississippi athlete, Brayson Hubbard became the latest Crimson Tide commit. Hubbard’s story is interesting. He is a high school quarterback and baseball star. He was committed to Southern Miss to play baseball because he had no football offers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Crimson Tide Roll Call#Bear Bryant
Bham Now

Salem’s Diner named the best diner in Alabama by Food & Wine

Food & Wine Magazine recently named Salem’s Diner the best diner in the state. Keep reading for more about the award winning breakfast and lunch spot (and a few menu recommendations from our team). A Homewood staple. It’s no secret that Homewood is full of yummy spots to grab...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thefabricator.com

O’Neal Manufacturing Services adds Alabama plant

O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS) has opened a 130,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Fayette, Ala. The $4 million project is expected to create 80 jobs. The company provides production and manufacturing redundancy for OEMs engaged in heavy equipment industries such as truck and trailer, agricultural equipment, and material handling. The addition of this facility brings the company’s total North American locations to nine, including its corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala.
FAYETTE, AL
wbrc.com

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Comeback Town: Another blow for Birmingham residents

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations...
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy