Port Arthur, TX

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Thank you Port Arthur Fire Department for Louis Manor outreach

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to extend appreciation to the Port Arthur Fire Department and Al Johnson with Port Arthur Crimestoppers for visiting the children of Louis Manor Apartments and making their day on Friday (June 17) from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Often times youth are categorized with expectations that may...

