New Iberia, LA

Pick your own berries, flowers on farms in SW Louisiana

By LEIGH GUIDRY, The Advertiser
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — There are rows upon rows of sunflowers and zinnias at Petite Anse Farm in New Iberia, but they’re not just meant to be seen. The hardy flowers suited to the heat of south Louisiana summers are there to be picked. Farm owners and...

St. Landry BBQ Fest This Weekend

The 4th of July is almost here. Opelousas is celebrating with the St. Landry Barbecue Fest this Friday through Sunday (July 1 – 3). There will be live music, a rock wall, carnival rides, vendors, and lots of barbecue. The music will be provided by Hunter Courville & Cajun Fever, the Hotline Band, Wayne Singleton, and Leroy Thomas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
New Iberia, LA
New Iberia, LA
New Iberia, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles and Other Areas

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 27, 2022, that on April 2, 2021, CPSO detectives were notified of a burglary at a convenience store on Lake Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Detectives observed a gray Nissan Sentra enter the parking lot with no license plate after reviewing surveillance video from the business. The unknown male left the parking lot and later returned, throwing a stone through the window to gain entry into the business. The subject then proceeded to stuff about $4,000 worth of cigarettes into a trash can. Detectives discovered that the vehicle was registered to Nathan Johnson, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after using additional resources.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Weatherization funds still available for low income families

SCOTLANDVILLE- More than a million dollars are going towards improving homes in the Capitol and New Orleans region for low income families, and there is still time to apply for this year. It's all through the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). "Lower income households are usually energy burdened, so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Flowers#Southwest Louisiana#Photography#The Pick#Petite Anse Farm
Here's how Ceci Neustrom discovered her artistic abilities at age 55

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Crisis on Louisiana roads emerges from pandemic

Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
NEW ROADS, LA
Neighbor Dads Celebrate Father's Day

Occurred on June 19, 2022 / Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. Info from Licensor: "These two neighbor dads greeted each other Father’s Day morning. Screaming to each other that it was their day. They’ve also been friends with each other since middle school. This is a normal occurrence with them."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Protestors march for abortion rights again in Lafayette

Protesters in Lafayette marched in protest against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. This is the third protest in Lafayette since the decision was leaked in May. The protest is part of a nationwide movement Bans Off Our Bodies. Protesters with a banner reading "Bans off my body" led...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Horse killed in Allen Parish barn fire

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday. Three engines and eight volunteers with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the fire at 12:52 p.m., at which time the barn was already fully engulfed.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

