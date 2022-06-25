Sturgis baseball team earns a pair of tournament victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the Post 320 14U tournament featured Spearfish winning over Sturgis, the Post 22 Cadets showing off their offensive assets, and Post 320 battling Belle Fourche in a tight game. Ben Burns has highlights from those matchups.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Parkview and Star of the West Softball Complexes were jam-packed from Friday to Sunday as 140 teams took to the diamonds to compete in the 27th Mt. Rushmore Classic. Ben Burns has the details on the massive tournament.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Golf Association’s Junior Tour stopped off at the Arrowhead Country Club on Monday. Belle Fourche’s Jack Hight fired a 77 to finish first for the boys. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning shot an 82 to capture the top spot for the ladies.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Eagles Club held the Three Angels Memorial Ride, Saturday, June 25, which is the second year of the memorial. The memorial is held to honor and remember the three victims – Dakota Zaiser, Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy – of a triple homicide that happened August 2020.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Stacker) —Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rapid City, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rapid City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has been home to the Ellsworth Air Force Base for 80 years. It all started with the Doolittle Raid during World War 2. Now, the base employs thousands of military personnel and has some of the most advanced aircraft in the nation. Including the B-1 Bomber and soon the B-21 Raider.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On June 27, Senator Mike Rounds visited Hot Springs to make a special announcement for the Veteran Affair (VA) healthcare facilities that were under consideration to be closed. He said the facilities will no longer be closed in an effort by the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two white dots in the sky have been hovering over Rapid City since Saturday, mesmerizing onlookers with their almost stationary position and peculiar glint off the sun. These are stratospheric balloons from a company called Raven Aerostar, based in Sioux Falls. Aerostar says the flights...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills. July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after...
Higher interest rates typically slow down a hot housing market. But in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, those factors are not affecting the market yet. Since last April, the median sale price of a house in Sioux Falls has gone up by almost 28% — to more than $290,000.
It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two. This might be one of the biggest. Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old...
STURGIS — With organizers estimating more than 200 cool Camaros registered for the 11th annual Sturgis Camaro Rally, classic car enthusiasts could be seen marveling at the classics, the newest models, and everything in-between on quite a breezy morning on Main Street Sturgis Saturday. Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency workers rescued two hikers in the Little Devil’s Tower trailhead area on Friday, June 24, the Custer County Search and Rescue Team said in Facebook post. The rescue team received a call at 1:30 p.m. of two hikers in distress from possible...
Songs of worship filled the air at the rush-no-more campgrounds in Sturgis for the final day of the annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival. High Plains Tradition and the Cedar Hill Band took to the stage.. Creating a down-home style church. Something that Piedmont Residents Randy and Christi Pawlovich look forward...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday we start to warm up in the the 70s. By Monday were in the 80s once again. Wednesday we’re hot in the mid 90s. Thursday we fall back in to the upper 70s with a chance of isolated thunderstorms into the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Rapid City’s first-ever hip-hop festival,” said Leo Arguello, co-owner of Dead End Records. It’s a free event for a great cause, Dead End Records has been organizing shows for nearly two years and it has now become a festival. Although free, donations are encouraged, and all proceeds will go to the Corner Stone Rescue Mission.
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program granted a $25 thousand dollar check to Fork Real Community Café on Friday, June 24. “State Farm gives millions of dollars a year to local communities across the country, and we’re just excited and thrilled in Rapid City that we were able to keep $25,000 of it right here,” Dave Raml, a State Farm agent on Jackson Boulevard said.
Comments / 0