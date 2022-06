Amir Khan has apparently so firmly ensconced himself in retirement that not even the idea of facing Manny Pacquiao holds much interest for him anymore. Khan, the former junior welterweight titlist from Bolton, England, said in a recent interview that a friend of his received a call from storied trainer Freddie Roach about facing his longtime charge Manny Pacquiao. Khan, who was once trained by Roach, had famously lusted after a fight with Pacquiao – as well as fellow welterweight great Floyd Mayweather – but that match-up never materialized.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO