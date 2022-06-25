ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 282 results: Danny Sabatello embraces boos, smothers Leandro Higo to advance in grand prix

By Nolan King
 4 days ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Danny Sabatello might not make it look pretty, but he doesn’t seem to care.

Through the boos and jeers, Sabatello (13-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) remained consistently dominant against Leandro Higo (21-6 MMA, 4-4 BMMA) and cruised to a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) in the Bellator 282 co-main event Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sabatello wasted no time. Like he’s done in his other Bellator appearances, Sabatello dragged Higo to the canvas and showed heavy control skills on the back. Sabatello coasted much of the rest of the round in this position – and returned to it again in Round 2. However, this time Higo reversed position and snatched Sabatello’s back – where he rode out the round.

In Round 3, there were some brief striking exchanges before the inevitable occurred. The fight hit the canvas again. This time, it was Sabatello in control. The boo birds showed up quite a bit and Round 3 was no different. Referee Dan Miragliotta saw enough in his estimation, as Sabatello was allowed to ride out the round on top. Sabatello taunted the crowd after the end-of-round horn.

In the championship rounds, Sabatello shot again. He got the takedown and entered guard after Higo briefly threatened an arm-in guillotine choke. Sabatello wet-blanketed Higo some more. Higo continuously got to his feet, only to be dragged back down again. Sabatello separated with 10 seconds left, got wild, and ate a spinning backfist before the round.

The final round was more of the same. Sabatello grappled more. Higo struggled more. The crowd booed more. Sabatello cruised to a decision as he avoided brief submission attempts and made sure to mouth off more after the final horn.

With the win, Sabatello advances to the Bellator bantamweight grand prix semifinal round where he’ll face interim champion Raufeon Stots later this year. Widely regarded as one of Bellator’s budding stars, Sabatello has not only looked dominant inside the cage – but also has built himself with his mic skills outside of it. His two other wins in Bellator include Jornel Lugo and Brett Johns.

Meanwhile, Higo has a three-fight winning streak snapped. The most recent time he lost prior to Friday was a September 2018 knockout defeat against Aaron Pico.

The full Bellator 282 results include:

  • Danny Sabatello def. Leandro Higo via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal
  • Magomed Magomedov def. Enrique Barzola via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 4, 1:27 – bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal
  • Brennan Ward def. Kassius Kayne via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:11
  • Killys Mota def. Dan Moret via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Lucas Brennan def. Johnny Soto via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:34
  • Alexander Shabliy def. Brent Primus via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:22
  • Cat Zingano def. Pam Sorenson via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Anatoly Tokov def. Muhammad Abdullah via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:28
  • Sabah Homasi def. Maycon Mendonca via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:58
  • Ilara Joanne def. Alejandra Lara via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
  • James Gonzalez def. Cody Law via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)
  • Aaron Jeffery def. Fabio Aguiar via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:32
  • Mandel Nallo def. Bryce Logan via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:07

