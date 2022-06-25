Bellator 282 results: Magomed Magomedov jumps for a guillotine, becomes first to submit Enrique Barzola

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Magomed Magomedov is back in the win column in a big way.

At Bellator 282, Magomedov (19-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) became the first to submit Enrique Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) in professional MMA, when he jumped for a guillotine and got that tap at 1:27 of Round 4. The event took place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

As a result of the win, Magomedov advances to the Bellator bantamweight grand prix semifinal round where he’ll fight Patchy Mix (16-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA.

The first couple rounds were close, as both men secured takedowns in the opener. Magomedov utilized his striking well. Despite Barzola’s visible shrugging of the strikes, he struggled to dodge the punches.

Magomedov seemed a step ahead at times, but Barzola kept it competitive with his grappling and takedown threats. The finish came when the two tied up near the fence. Magomedov grabbed hold of Barzola’s neck and confidently pulled a guillotine. Magomedov rolled on top of Barzola and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Barzola loses for the first time in Bellator. When he entered the cage Friday, he was coming off consecutive wins over Nikita Mikhailov and Darrion Caldwell. His Bellator stint comes after a 10-fight UFC tenure in which he went 6-3-1.

