11 from region named to dean's list at Bradley

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Today, the Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. This ruling has a significant impact on the issue of abortion, which was legalized in the Roe v. Wade decision some fifty years ago. Today’s decision overturns what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves. Clearly, there is much more work to be done.

PEORIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO