Sturgis, SD

Sturgis baseball team earns a pair of tournament victories

By Vic Quick
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis legion baseball team is...

www.blackhillsfox.com

KEVN

Post 320 14U wins final game of home tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the Post 320 14U tournament featured Spearfish winning over Sturgis, the Post 22 Cadets showing off their offensive assets, and Post 320 battling Belle Fourche in a tight game. Ben Burns has highlights from those matchups.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Over 100 softball teams compete in Mt. Rushmore Classic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Parkview and Star of the West Softball Complexes were jam-packed from Friday to Sunday as 140 teams took to the diamonds to compete in the 27th Mt. Rushmore Classic. Ben Burns has the details on the massive tournament.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Junior Golf Tour hits Arrowhead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Golf Association’s Junior Tour stopped off at the Arrowhead Country Club on Monday. Belle Fourche’s Jack Hight fired a 77 to finish first for the boys. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning shot an 82 to capture the top spot for the ladies.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Christian Hagen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 28 inch Cutbow Trout caught by Christian Hagen. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Second year of Three Angels Memorial Ride held by R.C. Eagles Club

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Eagles Club held the Three Angels Memorial Ride, Saturday, June 25, which is the second year of the memorial. The memorial is held to honor and remember the three victims – Dakota Zaiser, Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy – of a triple homicide that happened August 2020.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where people in Rapid City are moving to most

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Stacker) —Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rapid City, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rapid City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KEVN

Black Hills VA’s considered safe from closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On June 27, Senator Mike Rounds visited Hot Springs to make a special announcement for the Veteran Affair (VA) healthcare facilities that were under consideration to be closed. He said the facilities will no longer be closed in an effort by the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills. July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

The annual Black Hill Bluegrass Festival a toe-tapping good time for everyone

Songs of worship filled the air at the rush-no-more campgrounds in Sturgis for the final day of the annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival. High Plains Tradition and the Cedar Hill Band took to the stage.. Creating a down-home style church. Something that Piedmont Residents Randy and Christi Pawlovich look forward...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 hikers rescued June 24 in Custer County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency workers rescued two hikers in the Little Devil’s Tower trailhead area on Friday, June 24, the Custer County Search and Rescue Team said in Facebook post. The rescue team received a call at 1:30 p.m. of two hikers in distress from possible...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fork Real Café receives $25,000 check from State Farm

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program granted a $25 thousand dollar check to Fork Real Community Café on Friday, June 24. “State Farm gives millions of dollars a year to local communities across the country, and we’re just excited and thrilled in Rapid City that we were able to keep $25,000 of it right here,” Dave Raml, a State Farm agent on Jackson Boulevard said.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

First “June Fest” event takes place at Memorial Park Bandshell

RAPID CITY, S.D. — An event for lovers of Hip Hop is now in Rapid City. June Fest 22′, is a collection of around 40 local artists that’ll perform only original songs. It kicked off Friday night at the Bandshell in Memorial Park and continues on Saturday, June 24. It runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man arrested following shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night. Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KEVN

What consumers should know going into July 4th celebrations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Fireworks are one of the most anticipated traditions each year with more than 15 thousand independence displays throughout the United States...that is according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Most consumers that purchase fireworks...do so from small businesses. Nationwide, more than 100 small family businesses comprise of...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man found dead in Rapid City Creek identified

Rapid City, S.D– Rapid City Police have identified the man found dead in Rapid City Creek on Monday, June 20. The body has been identified as Steven Long of Rapid City. Long, 57, was found dead by a Rapid City Parks Department employee after he told witnesses that he wanted to cool off in the creek.
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate basement shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police say a man is in custody after shooting in a basement — when he wasn’t even supposed to have a gun. Authorities say 32-year-old Gilbert Mesteth IV shot another person in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Farlow avenue. They say the victim had superficial injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Wyoming man pleads not guilty to marijuana distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A Wyoming man who was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations and allegedly found with a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Joshua...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

