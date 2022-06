You’ll be surrounded by state park protected mountains while enjoying 12 miles and 4-5 hours of Class II, III whitewater rafting and breathtaking scenery. Whitewater rafting adventures with us are fun, thrilling, and memorable. In fact, it’s an adventure that everyone from ages 8 and up can enjoy – no experience necessary! Not only will you paddle through 17 sets of rapids, but you’ll also laugh, get wet and have an amazing day outdoors. There is nothing like a whitewater dam release rafting trip on the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe, PA!

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO