ROMP inviting for families

While the ROMP Fest has been typically heavy regarding the music element of the event for the past 19 years, it also creates an atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy — especially for children of all ages.

And for Erinn Williams, she’s all about making the festival the best experience for them.

Williams has been the coordinator for the festival’s Kids Zone for four years — a section of the event that offers free activities and events for kids and their families.

She said becoming part of the festival in this manner stems from both her day job as a third-grade teacher at West Louisville Elementary School and a personal connection to the genre of music that the festival emphasizes.

“I was raised around bluegrass music and it was a staple in my home,” she said. “When I moved here from eastern Kentucky in 2017, I wanted to find a way to get involved; and I was homesick, to be honest. Bluegrass helped me kind of get through that homesickness.”

Williams said that someone from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reached out after finding out that Williams was interested in volunteering in some capacity, and asked if being involved in the Kids Zone would appeal to her based on her experience in education.

Williams was not aware of the “undertaking” it would be at first, but said she has been able to grow it into something that “has been pretty awesome.”

“It’s become something I look forward to every summer,” she said.

The planning process for the different activities and crafts takes about six to eight months — which includes jewelry making, painting, making their own sun catchers, and even creating their own instruments made out of inexpensive materials that Williams collected about three months in advance.

Since being a part of the festival and the Kids Zone, Williams said that she has seen growth in attendance at the activities over the years — which has continued to keep her motivated.

“The first year, I didn’t really know what I was doing or what to expect,” she said. “The first year, we maybe had 10 or 12 kids per event or activities. This year, we’re averaging … anywhere from 25 to 30 (and) up to 50. I would guess we’ve probably had 60 kids in here at one time …. Just seeing kids happy and excited keeps me excited and motivated.”

The “Build Your Own Banjo” session, which took place Friday morning, saw about 40 kids and their families designing banjos made out of coffee can lids, rubber bands, popsicle sticks and stickers to give it their own flare and individually.

The Kids Zone also includes presenters that talk to the kids based on what they seemed to be interested in learning. There also presentations on teaching the children how to play the fiddle, guitar and harmonica.

“All in all, it’s a lot of planning (and) it’s a lot of prep, but it’s totally worth it,” Williams said. “...The fact that we get to offer something to accommodate these kids, and instill that love of music early, is something that is pretty unique to this festival.”

And Williams said that she feels having events like this gives ROMP “an edge” over other festivals when it comes to family inclusiveness.

“They feel at home here,” she said. “This entire festival has a family feel — as in — everybody is one big family while they’re here.”