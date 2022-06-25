Report says rural voters would benefit from expanded early voting

A national nonprofit group with the goal of increasing opportunities for people to vote says Kentucky’s rural population would benefit from changes such as expanded early voting, allowing same-day voter registration and by providing more secure ballot drop boxes.

Secure Democracy USA conducted the survey, used elections data on areas designated as “rural” by the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The elections data was compiled by the federal Elections Assistance Commission’s Elections Administration and Voting Survey.

The report says 18.6 million voters live in rural counties, making up 6% of the voting age population. In Kentucky, 22.5% of the state’s voting-age residents live in rural areas, according to the report.

In the 2020 election, rural voters took advantage of changes put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as no-excuse, mail-in voting and early voting. For example, the report says 72% of rural state voters cast ballots before election day, either through early voting or by using an absentee ballot.

Nationwide, early voting increased by 29%, while voting with an absentee ballot increased by 90%, the report says.

One goal of allowing more ways to vote in 2020 was to reduce election day congestion at polling places. The report says election day voting in rural counties decreased by 31%, compared to the presidential election in 2016.

Those changes also helped boost voter participation in rural counties, the report says.

“Overall, turnout in rural counties in states that did not require an excuse to vote by mail in 2020 was more than five percentage points higher than in counties in states that did require an excuse,” the report says. “Additionally, in the 25% of rural counties with the fewest polling places per 1,000 square miles, turnout in states that did not require an excuse to vote by mail was about seven percentage points higher.”

Rural voters would benefit, the report says, if states would offer more days for early voting prior to elections, and would allow no-excuse absentee voting. Same-day voter registration would also help increase rural voter participation, the report said.

Hancock County Clerk Trina Ogle said she would support eliminating the process of in-person absentee voting in favor of allowing no-excuse early voting for everyone.

People with an excuse to vote absentee can vote by voting machine in Kentucky prior to the start of early voting.

That’s confusing, Ogle said, because people who don’t have an excuse to vote absentee come to the clerk’s office wanting to vote, but have to be turned away and told to wait until public early voting begins.

“I would like to see it changed to early voting with no excuses” for everyone, Ogle said. “It would be easier to me than turning people away. That’s the last thing you want to do.”

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the state’s changes made by lawmakers, such as allowing three days of early voting, have been positive.

“Kentucky is known for so many things, but I think we are getting to be known for your election laws,” McCarty said. “I think we are doing elections completely right. I think our election laws and procedures really prevent voter fraud,” McCarty said.

McCarty and Ogle both said they supported requiring excuses for mail-in absentee ballots. In the future, McCarty said, the state might need to expand early voting beyond just three days before election day.

“I think we would need more maybe in the future, for a presidential election,” McCarty said. “For local elections, three days is definitely enough. For presidential elections, we have to rethink that.”

