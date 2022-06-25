ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

PHOTOS: Powerful images capture Roe v. Wade protests around Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in several Bay Area cities Friday night to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.

The court ruled 5-4, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who called Roe "egregiously wrong from the start."

In wake of that decision, abortion-rights activists announced several rallies and protests would be held Friday night and through the weekend.

On Saturday, Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to speak at a 10:15 a.m. rally at Planned Parenthood in Hayward, 1032 A St.

Also on Saturday, a rally is planned at 10 a.m., at San Jose City Hall, at 200 E. Santa Clara St.

