Hanover, MN

Hanover Historical Society to host annual ice cream social

 3 days ago

Beat the heat and join the fun at the Hanover Historical Society’s fourth annual Ice Cream Social Tuesday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hanover Area History Center, 1010 River Road in Hanover. Rain or shine, the event goes on.

Kids’ activities include two bounce houses, face painter, balloon clown and K-9 demonstrations. Adults be sure to tour exhibit area on lower level and learn more about the Hanover area history. Book on the history of the Crow River and pedestrian bridge will be available to purchase.

Stay for supper where sloppy joes, hot dogs, beans, ice cream, cakes and assorted pies will be served. A freewill offering will be taken.

For more information go to hanoverhistoricalsociety.org.

Osseo, MN
Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

