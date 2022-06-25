Hanover Lions Club awards scholarships to 10 students

Ten 2022 scholarship recipients were selected by the Hanover Lions club. Each student will be receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

The Hanover Lions have been able to continue this scholarship program to support local seniors on their next adventure. The Hanover Lions Club was chartered in 1975.

The Club is a supporter of many local groups in the community. This past year alone, the Club donated over $25,000 to the local food shelf. Another long lasting project that the Lions funded this year is the purchase of new seating areas for the Hanover Elementary School library.

Meetings are the second Thursday of the month at Hanover City Hall at 7 p.m. All are welcome.