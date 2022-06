Running back Melvin Gordon returned to the Broncos this offseason, but it is shaping up to be a much different offense than the one he played in last year. The acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson has led to thoughts of a much improved passing game in Denver, but Gordon doesn’t think that will be the only place where the Broncos will be better this season. With 2021 second-rounder Javonte Williams back after a strong rookie year and the Broncos adding Mike Boone as a free agent to flesh out the running back room, Gordon’s predicting big things for the ground game.

