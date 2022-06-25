Spitfire, Fuel roll in OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

The London Spitfire and Dallas Fuel swept their West region matches on Friday in the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The Spitfire routed the New York Excelsior 3-0, and the Dallas Fuel handled the Florida Mayhem 3-0. In the day’s other action, the Atlanta Reign dumped the last-place Vancouver Titans 3-1.

London prevailed 1-0 on Colosseo, 4-3 on Route 66 and 3-2 on Midtown.

Dallas also produced three close map victories: 1-0 on New Queen Street, 3-2 on Route 66 and 5-4 on King’s Row.

Vancouver jumped in front with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street before Atlanta came back to capture Dorado 3-0, Eichenwalde 3-2 and Oasis 2-0.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

Action continues Saturday with three matches in the West:

–Washington Justice vs. Toronto Defiant

–Atlanta Reign vs. San Francisco Shock

–Vancouver Titans vs. Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 8-0, +19, 9 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-2, +12, 9

3. Dallas Fuel, 6-3, +7, 8

4. Houston Outlaws, 6-2, +9, 7

5. Atlanta Reign, 6-3, +7, 7

6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6

7. Florida Mayhem, 5-4, +5, 6

T8. Toronto Defiant, 4-4, -1, 5

T8. Washington Justice, 4-4, +1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-6, -10, 2

11. Paris Eternal, 1-7, -15, 1

12. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-9, -22, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 5-2, +7, 8 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 6

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-4, +1, 5

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, -4, 2

6. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -5, 2

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

–Field Level Media

