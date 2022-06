Two people were hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle Sunday in Clark County. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 27500 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road near Moulton Falls Regional Park after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash at around 4:30 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that a white 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was eastbound when it veered off the roadway and hit three people who were walking together on the shoulder.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO