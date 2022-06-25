Brazen Manhattan Beach smash-and-grab robbery caught on video

Authorities are asking the public for information regarding a Manhattan Beach smash-and-grab robbery caught on video.

It happened at a jewelry store in the 200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

Video taken from across the street shows multiple people wearing all black hoodies run out of a store with bags full of alleged stolen goods.

The men are then seen speeding off quickly in two vehicles.

The store's windows were completely shattered amid the break-in.

If you have witnessed or have video of this incident, you are asked to contact authorities.