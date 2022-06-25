ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Brazen Manhattan Beach smash-and-grab robbery caught on video

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10joDL_0gLgu7pY00

Authorities are asking the public for information regarding a Manhattan Beach smash-and-grab robbery caught on video.

It happened at a jewelry store in the 200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

Video taken from across the street shows multiple people wearing all black hoodies run out of a store with bags full of alleged stolen goods.

The men are then seen speeding off quickly in two vehicles.

The store's windows were completely shattered amid the break-in.

If you have witnessed or have video of this incident, you are asked to contact authorities.

Comments / 1

 

WEHOville.com

WeHo man shot to death near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
