Robert O. "Bob" Peeler, Jr. (1941-2022)

Robert O. "Bob" Peeler, Jr., a longtime South Toledo music-store owner and operator and a musician, died June 8, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Avenue. He was 80.

The Perrysburg resident died of complications from pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia, said Delores Peeler, his wife of 56 years.

“Bob was everybody’s dad. He took care of his employees and his customers. And he was a very honest guy — he only spoke the truth,” said Michael Tylinski, a former business partner.

Mr. Peeler retired in 2008 after 26 years of running Peeler Music and Sound, which sold guitars, amplifiers, keyboards, sound systems, and drums at Byrne Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard from its inception until it closed amid that year’s economic recession.

The business also offered lessons for a number of musical instruments and installed commercial sound systems at churches and schools.

"It's been a wonderful [career]," Mr. Peeler said in a 2008 interview, adding that the business had become unsustainable because of competition from big retailers.

Mr. Peeler had watched for decades as big-box stores and other retailers quietly moved onto his economic turf. He relied on customer service and ongoing relationships, but he said there came a time when cash-strapped customers had to choose between money in their pocket or a friendly face.

Before Mr. Peeler opened his store, he at different times worked at the former Ron's Music in West Toledo for a few years and for Cooper Tire & Rubber in Findlay for a couple of years.

He also sold cars for a time and played guitar in local clubs with The Challengers band, which he helped form and is featured in a display at the Hancock Historical Museum in Findlay. He also played the guitar with a Toledo band, Carousel, from the late 1970s through the early 1990s.

“He liked what he did for a living,” Mrs. Peeler said. “[And] he was a very kind [man].... He was very close to his employees and his customers. And he enjoyed his family.”

Born June 24, 1941 in Findlay to Carolyn and Robert Peeler, Sr., he attended Findlay schools before enlisting in the Navy during the Vietnam War era. During an assignment to the USS Charles P. Cecil, a destroyer, he was exposed to asbestos and later developed lung problems, his wife said.

In his free time, he enjoyed the company of his wife, family, and pets. He also liked to work in his garden and travel to Mackinac Island.

He was a member of American Legion Post 28 in Perrysburg.

Along with his wife Delores, surviving are his son, Christopher Peeler; daughters, Kimberly Driscoll, Traci Williams, and Elizabeth McCormick; sisters, Cecilia Martin and Cynthia Fackler; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to Healing Of Our Veterans Equine Services (HOOVES) in Sylvania Township.