Public Safety

Daily Log: 6/25

 3 days ago

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Larry Brandon, shot in the 4000 block of Willys.

Ronald Hurst, assaulted in the 1500 block of Front.

Lavell Johnson, shot in the 1400 block of Fernwood.

Cassandra Perez, shot at residence in the 800 block of Buffalo.

Robberies

Joseph Ringling, gun and money from the 800 block of South.

Ricardo Gonzales, no loss reported in the 500 block of Arcadia.

Burglaries

B. Hohenberger, television and keys from residence in the 2500 block of Consaul.

B. Hohenberger, vehicle from residence in the 2500 block of Consaul.

Thefts

Tom Szymanski, cash from residence in the 3200 block of Manley.

Timothy Waterford, jewelry and gold ring from residence in the 2100 block of Westbrook.

Sabryna Hamdan, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1700 block of Delence.

Frank Riddle, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 200 block of Valleywood.

Michael Gregor, medications from residence in the 2500 block of Consaul.

Larry Brandon Jr., hot dog trailer from the 1900 block of Tremainsville.

