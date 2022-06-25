Editorial: Fallout from the Fed’s roller-coaster rides

You don’t have to visit Cedar Point to ride a roller coaster.

Anyone with money in the stock market or in need of a mortgage is well aware of accelerated ups and downs, tied to the Federal Reserve Board’s battle with inflation.

Read more Blade editorials

The reported inflation rate of 8.6 percent in May is the highest since 1981. The Federal Reserve responded with a 0.75 percent increase in the federal funds rate, the amount banks pay to borrow. That is the biggest money markup since 1984.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates will climb to whatever level is required to bring inflation down to the 2 percent target rate. “Nothing in the economy works, the economy doesn’t work for anybody without price stability,” Mr. Powell said.

Price instability remains a major problem in the housing industry, first, with record price appreciation and now, with the highest 1-year mortgage rate increase in 41 years. The mortgage rate increase in the last week alone is the most in 35 years.

Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgages, that began 2022 in the 3 percent range, are now more than 6 percent, meaning millions of potential buyers can no longer qualify for loans.

Layoffs in the real estate industry are just getting started. The Fed not only hit the housing market with higher interest rates, it quit buying Mortgaged Backed Securities, which subsidized low interest rate mortgages.

The MBS purchase policy was just one prong of a Zero Interest Rate Policy, which bailed banks out and restarted a stalled economy following the global financial collapse in 2008.

Long after economic recovery started by free money to the banks and easy money to us was apparent, the Fed maintained the interest policy to keep financial assets pumped up.

It’s reassuring that Chairman Powell puts a policy priority on price stability. But it’s important that everyone understand Fed policies created the massive market whipsaw we’re experiencing with policy moves from one pole to another.

Going from quantitative easing through federal purchase of private financial assets to quantitative tightening by ending those buys tells us something. It’s a tacit admission that the Fed was fueling an asset bubble behind much of the inflation.