LOCAL ROUNDUP: Sealey heads to wrestling championships in Rome

HIGH POINT — Joe Sealey is set to compete in the UWW World Championships starting today in Rome, Italy.

Sealey is from High Point and, while wrestling for High Point Central, won the 4A state championship at 152 pounds in 2021 and was named the 4A Most Outstanding Wrestler.

He currently wrestles for Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania, considered one of the top high school wrestling programs in the country.

Sealey, a rising junior, is ranked No. 6 overall nationally and No. 1 among his class.

The UWW World Championships start today and continue through July 31.

HITOMS FALL AT WILMINGTON

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Sharks defeated the HiToms 10-1 in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday at Wilmington’s Buck Hardee Field.

Jose Vargas had a hit and an RBI for High Point-Thomasville (10-11). Mitch Smith also had two hits as the HiToms totaled five hits for the game.

Wesley Buck took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one in three innings. Former Ledford standout Avery Cain threw an inning of relief, while former Southern Guilford standout Clay Edmondson struck out four in two innings of relief.

The Sharks (9-13) led 6-0 through four innings before High Point-Thomasville broke through with one in the fifth. But Wilmington added four more in the eighth to put the game completely out of reach.

HUSHPUPPIES EDGE LUCKIES

HIGH POINT — Gavin Sentell drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth and the High Point Hushpuppies defeated the Reidsville Luckies 5-4 in Old North State League play Thursday at Truist Point.

High Point improved to 11-4.

HPU VOLLEYBALL ADDS EIGHT

HIGH POINT — High Point University volleyball coach Ryan Meek announced the addition of three transfers and five freshmen for 2022.

The transfers are setter Ally Van Eekeren from Creighton, middle blocker Kathryn Wesolich from Central Florida, and defensive specialist Jillian Ziemba from Butler.

As a junior in 2021 at Creighton, Van Eekeren played in 32 matches for the Big East champions. As a sophomore, she split time at setter and led the team in assists (358) while playing in all 16 matches and making 10 starts.

As a junior in 2020-21, Wesolich played in all 65 sets for UCF and finished second on the team with 76 blocks. She also led the team with 23 service aces as a junior.

A season ago, she played in 30 sets for the Knights while hitting .269 with 33 kills.

In 2021 as a senior, Ziemba played in 73 sets for the Bulldogs, tallying 142 digs and finishing with a career-best 1.95 digs per set, 13 service aces, and eight assists.

She also posted double-digit digs in five matches against No. 16 Creighton, Cal, No. 19 UCLA, Xavier, and Youngstown State.

The freshmen include middle blocker BayLea Sparks of Grand Junction, Colorado; Canadian middle blocker Anna Wilson, setter Hannah Hawkins of Manson, Washington; defensive specialist Ella Grasson of Middleburg Heights, Ohio; and opposite Amelia Kowalska of Warsaw, Poland.