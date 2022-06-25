Work for two major road projects hits high gear

Work has begun to replace the Interstate 85 Business bridges over S. Main Street.The current bridges date from the outset of the interstate highway network in the 1950s. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — N.C. Department of Transportation crews continue to work on a pair of major road construction projects, the Jamestown Bypass and the replacement of the Interstate 85 Business bridges over S. Main Street.

The bypass is designed to lessen congestion for motorists traveling through Jamestown between High Point and Greensboro. The new four-lane roadway will parallel the existing two-lane Greensboro Road in east High Point and Main Street through Jamestown.

Work is ahead of schedule, and the expected completion of the nearly 4-mile bypass is now fall of 2023, said Aaron Moody, a DOT public information officer.

“Drivers have likely noticed traffic signals being installed recently along roads connecting to the bypass,” he said.

Remaining work includes completing tie-ins and a new alignment for Greensboro Road and intersections at Ring Street, Manor Street, Scientific Street, Dillon Road, Oakdale Road and Harvey Road. The ongoing work also includes building bridges over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, Deep River and Bull Run Creek, signal installation, construction of a sound barrier wall and final paving.

Work began on the bypass in September 2018 with a contract price of $56 million.

The bypass extends from Vickrey Chapel Road near the Greensboro-Jamestown border to Interstate 74 in High Point. The existing two-lane roadway will be left in place after the bypass opens.

Work replacing the I-85 Business bridges and realigning the interchange in south High Point is in its early stages. Work began this past March and has an estimated completion date of late summer 2024, Moody said.

The work primarily involves replacing the highway bridges and widening S. Main Street to add turn lanes and bring the interchange up to current design standards.

“The new design eliminates loops, adds traffic signals and extends acceleration and deceleration lanes to make it safer and easier for drivers to get on and off the highway,” Moody said. “Main Street is being widened in the vicinity of the highway to accommodate turn lanes and sidewalks.”

Work on a temporary bridge to accommodate traffic has not started but is close to beginning. The early phase of the project is on schedule, Moody said.

The contract for the project totals $25.3 million.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul