Chicago White Sox (34-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-40, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-0); Angels: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles has a 36-40...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO