(HARTFORD, CT) – Earlier this week, State Representatives Jennifer Leeper (D–Fairfield, Southport) and Kate Farrar (D–West Hartford) commemorated World Refugee Day by celebrating the inclusion of $1 million in the state budget to provide financial assistance to refugee resettlement agencies and to help close the ‘welcome gap’ faced by Connecticut’s refugees. The Representatives have worked directly with refugee assistance agencies across the state, including Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS), Connecticut Institute for Refugee and Immigrants (CIRI), and Jewish Family Services (JFS), in response to the influx of refugees arriving from Afghanistan and Ukraine and the crucial need for additional funding.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO