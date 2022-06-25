Padres beat Phillies 1-0

The Padres beat the Phillies 1-0 in a pitcher's duel Friday night. MacKenzie Gore pitched 5 shutout innings, while the bullpen took care of business from there. Things got interesting in the 9th inning as Taylor Rogers loaded the bases, but he was able to get out of the jam unscathed. The story of the game was the matchup between the Nola brothers. Phillies starter Aaron Nola took a shutout into the 6th inning, when Padres catcher Austin Nola's RBI-single broke the 0-0 tie, and would end up being the only run scored by either team. Game 3 between the Padres and Phillies will be Saturday night at 7:10.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download