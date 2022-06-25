ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Video shows moments inside State Senate building as protesters gather outside

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe protesters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling...

Arizona Mayors Say They Won’t Use City Resources to Uphold Abortion Laws

Mayors in two prominent cities in Arizona have signaled that they will not follow the state abortion laws after last week’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D). “Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.”
What candidates for Arizona governor, secretary of state, attorney general say about 2020 election

Editor's Note: Arizona Agenda is a political insider newsletter that focuses on the effects of political decisions and the people behind them. Its goal is to help Arizonans better understand the state’s political scene and how the government works so they can make informed decisions and hold their leaders to account. To learn more, visit arizonaagenda.substack.com.
Arizona’s Attorney General is Suing SUSD: Sounds Like an Election Year

When elected officials seek re-election, or worse yet election to a more prominent position, it will cause them to do all sorts of wild things to get the attention of voters. Sometimes, they are truly detrimental, sometimes they are warranted…but we wonder aloud if this particular instance is both.
GOP poll watcher training casts unfounded suspicion on Arizona elections

The Republican National Committee is telling potential Arizona polling place observers that there are “festering problems” in how elections are run, such as security issues with vote-counting machines and problems with voter rolls, as it trains them for the state’s upcoming primary election. The RNC training delivers the message that the “2020 election had serious […] The post GOP poll watcher training casts unfounded suspicion on Arizona elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
'Heartbroken' Arizona abortion provider pauses services as state law remains unclear

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week is having ripple effects across the country today. Here in Arizona, there is still confusion about what comes next: Will a century-old law banning abortion except to save the life of the mother take hold here? Or will a recently-passed law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy become the law in our state?
Groups seek to halt Arizona “personhood” law after Roe falls

PHOENIX (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and an abortion rights group filed an emergency motion Saturday seeking to block a 2021 Arizona "personhood" law that they worry can be used to halt all abortions in the state. The move comes a day after the U.S....
Arizona teachers won't get new rules on how to teach about race

PHOENIX -- Arizona teachers will apparently not face new rules this coming school year on how they can teach about race and ethnicity because a Scottsdale Republican lawmaker was absent Friday on the last day of the legislative session. But Rep. Joseph Chaplik told Capitol Media Services that House leaders...
Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Phoenix Roe v. Wade protesters say they weren't warned before tear gas was deployed

Protestors say they didn't hear a warning before the tear gas was deployed near the Senate building on Friday night. "We weren’t even directly close to that area, but the smoke had come close to where we were," says Natacha Chavez, who was protesting with her young daughter. "There was no warning there was no, ‘Hey, this is your last call,' order to disperse."
Monumental Investment Approved to Secure Arizona’s Water Future – Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

A historic water bill just passed the Arizona State Senate with bipartisan support. SB1740 greatly enhances the Arizona Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (WIFA), which would be responsible for managing a huge $1 billion appropriation to address the water issues our state is currently facing. Arizona has once again demonstrated that it is the most proactive Lower Colorado River Basin state, ready to address water concerns and serve as a model for other Arizona water neighbors, as well as the US Department of Interior.
Arizona Far-Right Completes Break With Reality

GOLD CANYON, Arizona. Toward the end of a candidate forum hosted this week by Arizona GOP Central Club, Mark Finch, secretary of state candidate whose opinion on the 2020 election have no basis at all, told the audience that he had “breaking news” to share. Finch then fed...
