Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Pine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southwestern Burnett Counties through 230 PM CDT At 204 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grasston, to near Pine City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grantsburg, Trade Lake and Branstad. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PINE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO