“A lot of women are going to die.” Women react to the Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade decision

By Bria Smith
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “It’s just, it should be right to go back to the states because the states know their people, know their environment and their town, um and so they-they would know how to help the people more.”

For the past 40 years Susan Swanson, Executive Director at the Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, says she has helped thousands of families with their choice as they provide helpful resources to secure a family.

“They still come back for counseling or different types of help or– so it’s not just a one-time thing.”

She says the Supreme Court’s decision Friday morning affirms that human life is important – no matter who or how old.

Roe v. Wade Ruling | What to know about its impact

“Part of the problem is that our society has pushed the narrative that, that it’s not a life. Well, that’s not true, um, life begins at conception.”

All across the country, women have spoken out about how they feel this will impact them. Including some closer to home.

“A lot of women are going to die. A lot of women are going to die not only through self-done abortions, but also through dying in pregnancy– through complications, through having to carry still-born or dead fetus’ to term.”

Beth Gray’s lives in Augusta and is concerned is the health of women and what kind of mental, emotional and physical state they would be in, in the case of needing an abortion.

“The idea that one day I would have a daughter and she would be in whatever situation, because there’s no cookie cutter situation that makes abortion appropriate, that she would be denied that no matter the circumstance. Like that hits home for me.”

Gray says she plans on hosting protests to support women making their own decisions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

