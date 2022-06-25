ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions climbs to $328 million for Tuesday's drawing, Florida ticket wins $1M

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX14V_0gLgo3wY00

The Mega Millions will climb to an estimated $328 million for Tuesday night's drawing after no one won the jackpot Friday night, according to the lottery website .

While no ticket matched all six numbers, one sold in Florida matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The number drawn on Friday, June 24 were: 1 - 7 - 11 - 25 - 56 and Megaball 14. The Megaplier was 2x. Friday's jackpot was $312 million.

The cash option for Tuesday's drawing will be an estimated $186.3 million.

The Mega Millions has not been won since April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $335 millions for Saturday night's drawing with a cash option of $188 million, according to the Powerball website .

Unlucky ? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  6. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  7. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  8. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
  9. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
  10. $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter .

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions climbs to $328 million for Tuesday's drawing, Florida ticket wins $1M

