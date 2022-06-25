Missouri Eating Disorders Association Volunteer Spotlight: Tina Spanos

(Mendon, MO) – Three people are dead and multiple others injured following Monday’s crash and derailment of an Amtrak train in northern Missouri. There were about 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train Four, which was on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles. The train collided with a dump truck at a crossing without lights or crossarms near the town of Mendon. Two passengers on the train and the dump truck driver were killed. In a statement, Amtrak says the National Transportation Safety Board has been activated to investigate the crash.

MENDON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO