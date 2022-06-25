ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Eating Disorders Association Volunteer Spotlight: Tina Spanos

By Connie Mitchell
laduenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Spanos discovered the Missouri Eating Disorders Association four years ago when she was seeking help for her daughter. “She’s been treated for anorexia for several years, and I also have a history with an eating disorder, so finding MOEDA...

www.laduenews.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

Moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, elected officials in several GOP states (including Missouri) rushed to criminalize most abortions. Some progressive prosecutors were nearly as quick to say they don't give a damn, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On Friday, Bell and 87 elected prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Managed hunt applications available July 1st for Missouri hunters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Starting July 1st, hunters can apply for their chance to be randomly selected by the Missouri Department of Conservation to win one of many managed deer hunts. The managed hunts occur throughout the state this fall and winter. MDC offers managed deer hunts for archery,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country

For the first time in Missouri’s history, the state has a team of attorneys dedicated to defending people on the verge of having their parole revoked and facing more prison time.  Missouri is the third state in the country to establish a parole revocation defense team, following Connecticut and New York.  “We’re on the cutting […] The post Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
laduenews.com

St. Louis Expert Explains Health Benefits of Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis dispensaries are becoming a more common sight across Missouri, one of the nation’s 37 states to legalize medical marijuana. Cannabis use to control symptoms caused by a variety of conditions is gaining acceptance among medical professionals, and use is increasing, says April Hatch, a registered nurse who teaches the Pharmacological Properties of Cannabis course at Saint Louis University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

(Mendon, MO) – Three people are dead and multiple others injured following Monday’s crash and derailment of an Amtrak train in northern Missouri. There were about 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train Four, which was on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles. The train collided with a dump truck at a crossing without lights or crossarms near the town of Mendon. Two passengers on the train and the dump truck driver were killed. In a statement, Amtrak says the National Transportation Safety Board has been activated to investigate the crash.
MENDON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
travel2next.com

7 National Parks In Missouri

Missouri is the Cave State because it has several unique and beautiful natural wonders. Unlike state parks, however, national parks in the state place less emphasis on the natural environment. Instead, national parks in Missouri highlight and preserve important historical and cultural treasures. From the first national park dedicated to...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation accepting applications in July for next agent training academy

The Missouri Department of Conservation is currently recruiting and accepting online applications to fill an academy class of conservation agent trainees. Successful candidates will undergo 26 weeks of intense training in all facets of law enforcement and resource management/conservation stewardship. Upon graduation, newly commissioned conservation agents receive a county assignment and become the face of conservation in their communities – fairly enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri to promote voluntary compliance and serving the public “off the beaten path.”
MISSOURI STATE

