Why tank up if you can burn mesquite?

Rising costs of gasoline and diesel are inspiring strategies to deal with the situation. I like the jokes best.

Gasoline now costs more than beer. Drink. Don’t drive.

Funny, but wrong. A 12-pack of 12-ounce cans of an ordinary brand of beer costs $12. That’s a little over eight cents an ounce. If gasoline is $4.50 a gallon, that’s 3.52 cents an ounce. Gasoline remains a cheaper high.

When I was a child, Daddy told me a scary story about a little boy who loved the smell of gasoline. He said they found him dead with his nose in the gas tank.

Do all parents tell their children those scary stories to keep them from doing dangerous things? As a child, I was fascinated but suspected that boy had some sort of pre-existing condition.

Back to fuel costs.

Let’s go back to steam. Instead of coal, use mesquite heat the water to produce the steam. Mesquite makes a hot fire. Stanley Steamers were steam-powered automobiles.

STANLEY RESEARCH PAUSE.

Resurrecting the Stanley Steamer car design won’t help. To heat the water to make the steam, Stanleys used gasoline for the pilot and kerosene for the main burner! Too expensive. Somebody needs to design a mesquite-burning Stanley.

Meanwhile, an article in the March 1915 issue of “The National Engineer” describes plans for an irrigation project on the Rio Grande.

Mesquite, readily available, was proposed for burning to produce producer gas (carbon monoxide, nitrogen and hydrogen), gasifier required, to power a Humphrey pump. Those pumps are a whole other story. Amazing, but let’s not digress.

Fresh-cut Texas mesquite underwent testing at the Standard Gas Power Company at Jersey City, of all places, and analysts determined mesquite produces 7,000 to 8,000 BTU’s per pound compared to 12,500 from anthracite.

But mining coal is trouble. So’s cutting mesquite, but at least you don’t have to dig a tunnel. Apparently a high BTU rating is a plus. Ask a scientist.

Regarding producer gas, I’d never heard of the stuff. Now I’m thinking it’s a better way to go than steam. If you can run a car on propane, why not on producer gas?

Some Internet wanderings took me to a site that showed all sorts of gasifier-equipped vehicles used during World War II, mainly in Europe but also elsewhere, that ran on producer gas produced from burning wood. Who knew?

In fact, Low-Tech Magazine (check their website) cites all sorts of statistics to say that a million wood-burning producer gas-fueled vehicles were in use worldwide in that era. They’ve got pictures to prove it, including one of a Volkswagen that rolled off the assembly line designed to run on wood.

Some buses and motorcycles ran on wood back then. Even some tanks!

Think about it. If you’ve always wanted a vehicle with a fireplace, now’s the time.

Can’t you see a big motorhome cruising down the highway, towing a wagon with firewood, smoke coming out of the chimney? And the tailpipe!

You heard it first right here.

Hanaba Munn Welch is a correspondent for the Times Record News who divides her time between Abilene and a farm north of Vernon. Her columns, as a tribute to the Childress Engine 501, always contain, amazingly, 501 words.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Why tank up if you can burn mesquite?