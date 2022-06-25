ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pinch hitter Harold Ramirez lifts Rays over Pirates in 10

Cover picture for the articlePinch hitter Harold Ramirez grounded a walk-off single in the 10th inning Friday night to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Petersburg, Fla. Placed on second base in the bottom of the 10th, Vidal Brujan stole third base with one...

