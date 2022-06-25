All Coastal locations to give away hundreds of free life jackets

Rocky Pond Estate Winery’s flagship Double D Vineyard and Rocky Reach Estate Vineyard received approval by the U.S. TTB to its own distinct AVA. Rocky Reach AVA will be Washington’s 20 AVA, encompassing over 32,333 acres (50 square miles) along the Columbia River. The AVA takes its name from the Rocky Reach Dam and the Rocky Reach Reservoir, also known as Lake Entiat. The new AVA will follow the Columbia River from Wenatchee north to Lake Chelan. Unlike its surrounding wine region, Rocky Reach possesses a unique combination of topography, soils and climate. The Rocky Reach AVA consists of crystalline basement rocks, which are silica rich due to the mica and quartz minerals, in contrast to the existing Columbia Valley AVA, which is 95% basalt.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO