TUPATALK: Some mile-markers in area sports tradition

Following are some highlights in long-past area sports history.

—

December 1976

Bartlesville Sooner High made a valiant second half stand but couldn’t overcome a lopsided first half in a 70-52 loss to unbeaten Stillwater (7-0) in boys basketball, at Stillwater.

Stillwater led by 17 at halftime, 36-19; The Joe Holladay-coached Sooner Spartans dug in the final two quarters and came up just one point short in second half scoring, 34-33.

This was just Sooner’s second loss.

Brian Dodd and Tim Tolin tallied 20 and 10 points, respectively, for the Spartans.

In the girls game, Stillwater won, 56-43. Jama Lietzke and Lori Cowan each pulled down six rebounds, respectively, for Sooner. Emily Scoggins led the Lady Spartans with 21 points and she also fingered five boards.

——

November 1950

Max Lutke hauled in a pass from Duane Otto for a 25-yard scoring strike to help power the Copan High Hornets past the Pawhuska High ‘B’ football team, 25-7. Robert Austin picked off a pass to set up Copan’s second score. Gene Prather sliced to paydirt from two yards out. Douglas Falleaf caught a conversion. Lutke and Prather both scored another touchdown. Stavie scored for Pawhuska.

——

August 1954

Phillips Splash Club swimmer Marie Neff earned the high individual point winner award at the Oklahoma AAU Swimming and Diving championships. Neff won the 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back events.

—

December 1990

Despite a 67-56 victory against Borger (Texas), Bartlesville High Bruin head boys basketball coach Steve Hesser didn’t conceal to the media his disappointment in the way his team played.

Bartlesville improved to 7-0 while winning the first game of the 66ers Holiday Classic at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

Tommy DeSalme made a key offensive rebound and putback to spark the Bruins in crunch time. Aaron Bucher coaxed in 15 points to lead Bartlesville, followed by Michael Ellison with 12 and DeSalme with 10. Sophomore Jerome Harris added eight points and 10 rebounds. Bartlesville’s defense forced 23 turnovers.

——

October 1950

Bartlesville College High School football coach Burl Stidham prepared his squad to take on the state’s top-ranked Muskogee team. Both teams were 3-0. Two key banged-up Col-Hi Wildcat players included Gerald Swope and Tommy Peters. The newspaper report stated that: “Quarterbacks Bill Quintana and Dallas Dobbs are an example of that competitive spirit that works to the advantage of both players individually and the team as a whole.”

——

December 1976

The College High School boys basketball team nearly stunned the state’s No. 1 ranked team. Booker T. Washington survived, 64-60, to repel the Col-High Wildcats’ bid for a seismic upset. Col-Hi’s grittiness went into full bloom in the fourth quarter. The ‘Cats outscored Washington by 11 points in the final stanza but couldn’t get closer than four points. Col-Hi’s Jeff Wallingford caressed the nets with 21 points.

With less than two minutes left, Brad Freed triggered an 8-0 run, in just 39 seconds, by the ‘Cats, cutting Washington’s led to 62-58. Reed tallied four points (two free throws and a bucket) during the fiery spurt, while Wallingford and Ken Fulton each buried two free throws. Mike Seals earned a goaltending call for Col-Hi’s final points, Wallingford posted a double-double (11 rebounds). Seals amassed 17 points and Reed also fashioned a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). Prior to the game, Col-Hi honored basketball coach Ken Bruno for his 100th career victory.