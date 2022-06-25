ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Traffic Advisory: The Old Road is Closed Between Market Drive, Constitution Avenue

By Press Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road from Market Drive North to Constitution Avenue after a water mainline break...

