Taylor Grino - SM Laine Schlicher - CHS. NEW MARKET — Southmont softball coach Dan Taylor, who knows a thing or two about softball, has called Macie Shirk “the most prolific hitter in school history”. Just a glance at Shirk’s numbers and you can see why she is more than worthy of that praise. After a stellar junior season with the Mounties, Shirk was set on having an even better senior season. To say she did that would be a major understatement. This season Shirk had a season that will go down in school history as probably the best offensive season ever. Along with her .535 batting average, she cranked 11 home runs and tallied 40 RBI’s while slugging 1.126 and having an OPS of 1.707.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO