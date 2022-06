The augmented reality and virtual reality applications aided by the sensory inputs to blur the lines between the real and the virtual world are staring us right into the eye. Metaverse is the endgame (that’s what we can assume at this point in time) of this cohesive amalgam of hardware and software ecosystems. Currently, in its infancy stage, the market forecast hints at almost double the growth since 2020 in VR and AR applications. Hence, Metaverse applications too are going to get an exponential boost.

