Griswold earns championship at Corner Conference Softball Tourney

(Essex) With a 10-0 victory over Stanton on Friday evening the Griswold Tigers won the softball title at the Corner Conference Tournament.

Karly Millikan went and Joey Reynolds each had three hits and two RBI. Brenna Rossell had a three hit game as well. Makenna Askeland had two hits and drove in one run. Millikan got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. She allowed three hits.

Griswold beat Essex 4-0 on Thursday to advance to the finals behind Brenna Rossell’s no-hitter. They Tigers are unblemished against Corner Conference teams this year. They are 16-3 overall on the season and will have a pair of quality opponents awaiting them this weekend. On Saturday they’ll play Class 3A #2 Davenport Assumption and Washington.