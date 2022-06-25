ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold earns championship at Corner Conference Softball Tourney

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Essex) With a 10-0 victory over Stanton on Friday evening the Griswold Tigers won the softball title at the Corner Conference Tournament.

Karly Millikan went and Joey Reynolds each had three hits and two RBI. Brenna Rossell had a three hit game as well. Makenna Askeland had two hits and drove in one run. Millikan got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. She allowed three hits.

Griswold beat Essex 4-0 on Thursday to advance to the finals behind Brenna Rossell’s no-hitter. They Tigers are unblemished against Corner Conference teams this year. They are 16-3 overall on the season and will have a pair of quality opponents awaiting them this weekend. On Saturday they’ll play Class 3A #2 Davenport Assumption and Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIKC3_0gLgiR0l00

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Monday, May 27th-Area Softball and Baseball Stats

The Tigers win the Corner Conference regular season championship. They posted a run in the 1st inning and then erupted for 13 in the 2nd. Brenna Rossell had a single, a triple, and drove in two runs. Lydia Greiman drove in three runs on two hits. Makenna Askeland had a single and two RBI. Joey Reynolds had two singles and drove in two runs. Whitney Pennock had a double and three RBI. Karly Millikan allowed one hit and no walks. She struck out eight batters in three innings.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Girl’s Wrestling Meeting Scheduled this Week for Proposed Co-operative Schools: CAM, Atlantic, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, and Griswold

(Massena) Tiffany South, Head Coach for the cooperative girl’s wrestling team, is hosting a meeting on Friday, at 10 a.m. at the CAM South School gymnasium in Massena, for student-athletes interested in competing from CAM, Atlantic, and three other schools invited to join the program pending their school board’s approval; Griswold, Nodaway Valley, and Southwest Valley.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM softball rounding into form ahead of regional tourney

(Anita) CAM softball closes out the regular season Tuesday night at home against Audubon. Tuesday’s contest will be part of a softball/baseball doubleheader in Anita with live video of the game at WesternIowaToday.com and play-by-play on 96.5 FM KSOM. CAM finished last week strong with wins over West Harrison...
ANITA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griswold, IA
City
Essex, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Stanton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
Essex, IA
Sports
Griswold, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Hawkins lands with Toronto Raptors for Summer League

(Omaha) According to the Creighton Men’s Basketball Twitter account, Atlantic native Ryan Hawkins is getting an opportunity to play in the NBA Summer League. Hawkins has reportedly signed with the Toronto Raptors. The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas runs July 7th-17th. Hawkins used his first three years of...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#Tigers#Corner Conference
Western Iowa Today

Mary Beatty Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Beatty, the daughter of Louis and Lottie (Wedding) Helmuth, was born in Washington D.C., October 14, 1925. She passed away June 26, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, IA, at the age of 96 years. Mary graduated from Maryland Park High School. After graduating, she...
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fifth Annual “Top Shot” Charity Shoot

(Atlantic) The fifth annual “Top Shot” fundraiser hosted by Atlantic businessman Erich Wickman of Wickman Chemical is underway. Wickman says the event started as a Cass County Sheriff’s Department versus the Atlantic Police Department and grew from there. Erich and his wife Tammy decided on 100 percent...
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Lloyd “Butch” Small Obituary

Lloyd “Butch” Kieth Small, age 80, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence in Atlantic, IA. A memorial service for Butch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA, with Pastor Garry DeGeest officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held following the services on Thursday in the reception room at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery west of Exira, IA.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Byron Christensen Obituary

Funeral Services for 75 year old Byron “Doc” Christensen of Harlan will be Tuesday, June 28th at 1:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Cuppy’s Grove Cemetery in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Michael Monson, 18, of Glenwood, on June 23rd on a Montgomery County warrant. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Jake Jones, 30, of Glenwood, was arrested June 26th for OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
KETV.com

Friends, family remember motorcyclist killed on I-80 with memorial ride

OMAHA, Neb. — More than 100 motorcyclists honor a fellow rider Sunday night. Fifty-three-year-old Tabitha Barker died last Thursday on Interstate 80 near 108th Street. Officers say she was with a group of riders who merged onto I-680 north. They say barker missed the off-ramp, lost control and crashed....
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Runaway Pickup Damaged in Accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak) An unoccupied Red Oak City pickup sustained minor damage when it rolled into a fence. Red Oak Police say the accident happened Saturday at 7:00 a.m. on 3rd Street. The pickup moved south and veered west down an alley, entering an empty grass lot and coming to rest against a fence owned by Davis Taylor Insurance. Assistant Police Chief Derrick Walter witnessed the driver 64-year-old Michael Dean Norris of Red Oak, get out of the vehicle to pick up trash at Fountain Square Park. Officer Walter noticed Norris running on foot in a northeasterly direction. Walter then observed the unoccupied truck rolling in the same direction. Norris escaped injury in the accident.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

That's a lot of steak! Anthony's Restaurant icon goes to the highest bidder

OMAHA, Neb. — Update: The fiberglass steer sold at auction Monday for $45,000, plus an 18% internet buyer's premium. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available. An iconic piece of Omaha history is moving on. The Anthony's Steakhouse steer is being auctioned off as the owners prepare to close their doors after 55 years of service.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy