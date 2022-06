An Oakland photographer is hoping to raise awareness about climate change and the housing crisis through a series of billboards. Thomas Broening said he spent the past year and a half traveling through California, taking pictures of areas impacted by drought, fire, and homelessness. He put those images on eight billboards in Oakland, six in Oroville, and plans to have more next month in Los Angeles. He calls the campaign, 'The End of the Dream.'

OAKLAND, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO