Blind date: ‘I reached in my bag and realised I only had one shoe’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kpNU_0gLghXLK00
Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Guardian

Marc on Kerri

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone at a similar life stage.

First impressions?

Warm and friendly. Her relaxed vibe really set the tone for the evening.

What did you talk about?

We have a mutual admiration of Cillian Murphy’s cheekbones (they are incredible) and the Smashing Pumpkins. We also agreed on how the world would be a better place if everyone was just a bit more like Keanu Reeves.

Any awkward moments

?

No, none at all.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. We shared starters as well as exchanging steaks. The food was absolutely amazing and Kerri ordered a very nice burgundy to go with it.

Best thing about Kerri?

Very attractive, lovely personality, funny and a bit sweary. Which I liked.

Would you introduce Kerri to your friends?

Yes.

Describe Kerri in three words.

One shoe wonder!

What do you think Kerri made of you?

A charming, sophisticated man-about-town! Seriously, I hope it wasn’t the worst date she’s ever been on.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, we had a cocktail in the downstairs bar. Then I walked Kerri back to Victoria to catch her train.

And … did you kiss?

Yes, a polite goodbye at the station.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Nothing at all. It was wonderful – far better than I had hoped for.

Marks out of 10?

A perfect 10 from me.

Would you meet again?

Absolutely. We’ve already planned to.

Q&A

Want to be in Blind date?

Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTsVG_0gLghXLK00
Kerri and Marc on their date

Kerri on Marc

What were you hoping for?

To throw caution to the wind and take a chance on someone new.

First impressions?

I liked Marc’s cool glasses and the fact he had on a well-ironed shirt.

What did you talk about?

The Top Gun sequel. What fun it would be to go rogue in Harrods at night. We are both single parents, so we talked about our kids a bit, too.

Any awkward moments?

I had travelled in my silver cowboy boots intending to change into the sparkly red heels I had in my bag. When I reached the venue, I looked in my bag to find I only had one shoe with me …

Good table manners?

Our menu choices were happily in sync.

Best thing about Marc?

He was easy company, we laughed a lot. And he seems like a really great and committed dad.

Would you introduce Marc to your friends?

I don’t see why not. I think they’d like him, he’s interesting and pretty cool.

Describe Marc in three words.

Relaxed, smiley, chatty.

What do you think he made of you?

He probably thinks I’m a bit scatterbrained after the Cinderella shoe incident.

Did you go on somewhere?

We rolled down to the basement bar.

And … did you kiss?

No, just a quick peck on the cheek goodbye at Victoria station.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I’d have remembered both shoes.

Marks out of 10?

A cautious 8: that could go higher if he gets in touch again.

Would you meet again?

Yes. He said it’d been a lovely evening and that he’d like to meet up again. We texted each other on our rides home.

Marc and Kerri ate at The Grill, Harrods, London SW1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

