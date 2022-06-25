ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley physicians warn of danger that comes with overturning Roe v Wade

By Luzdelia Caballero
The overturn of Roe v. Wade did not come as a surprise to many, though some Valley clinicians tell us it is a bombshell, nonetheless.

Some physicians say they are devastated for what this immediately means for women, and women’s rights is among them.

One doctor who says he is going to continue to provide care until the state tells him not to.

“We have patients coming from Texas right now. Who travel days, thousands of dollars because of the six-week heartbeat law there. We generally do about 150 procedures a month,” said Dr. Ronald Yunis.

He says he’s reached out to the Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for clarity, asking if he should stop, but has not heard back.

We also talked to a retired physician, Dr. Susan Hughes, who says this is a major setback for women, including her 14-year-old daughter.

She talked about how dangerous having an abortion outside of a certified clinic can be.

“A woman had attempted her own abortion at home, and I remember furiously, you know, assisting with the OBGYN, trying to save the woman’s life. We were able to save her life, but not the uterus,” added Dr. Hughes.

Lastly, we spoke to an OBGYN in Scottsdale, Dr. Julie Kwatra, who says regardless of whether abortions are legal, they will still happen.

She says, with this decision, access to safe abortions is the main concern — especially in underserved communities.

“Health care access in general and abortion access in particular was always harder for women that were poor. For vulnerable communities. So women of color, and rural women that struggle with access to health care,” Dr. Kwatra told ABC15.

ABC15 called several abortion clinics Friday, many of their employees telling us they are fearful of being targeted and concerned about the safety of their patients following the announcement.

One clinic that offers abortion services in Phoenix let ABC15 know it had to close their abortion services before noon, after the state told them to stop the procedures immediately.

Comments / 23

Laurie Herbst Porter
3d ago

If you want to murder your unborn baby just go to a state that allows it. I hear Newsom is sending out travel brochures for California.

Reply(1)
17
Menagerie Tribe
3d ago

Personally I don’t think “men/males” should have the right to vote on “WOMENS” health. Until there is a “Counterpart” law to address “mens” reproductive health-EQUALITY is EQUALITY! “Rob Peter to Pay Paul(a)!

Reply(13)
11
Yvette Weber
2d ago

Why don’t they mention what planned parenthood does with the abortion. That had a lot to do with the decision Don’t kid yourself It’s murder for profit

Reply
2
 

Related
kjzz.org

'Heartbroken' Arizona abortion provider pauses services as state law remains unclear

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week is having ripple effects across the country today. Here in Arizona, there is still confusion about what comes next: Will a century-old law banning abortion except to save the life of the mother take hold here? Or will a recently-passed law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy become the law in our state?
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Mayors Say They Won’t Use City Resources to Uphold Abortion Laws

Mayors in two prominent cities in Arizona have signaled that they will not follow the state abortion laws after last week’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D). “Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org

What candidates for Arizona governor, secretary of state, attorney general say about 2020 election

Editor's Note: Arizona Agenda is a political insider newsletter that focuses on the effects of political decisions and the people behind them. Its goal is to help Arizonans better understand the state’s political scene and how the government works so they can make informed decisions and hold their leaders to account. To learn more, visit arizonaagenda.substack.com.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Arizona’s Attorney General is Suing SUSD: Sounds Like an Election Year

When elected officials seek re-election, or worse yet election to a more prominent position, it will cause them to do all sorts of wild things to get the attention of voters. Sometimes, they are truly detrimental, sometimes they are warranted…but we wonder aloud if this particular instance is both.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona teachers won't get new rules on how to teach about race

PHOENIX -- Arizona teachers will apparently not face new rules this coming school year on how they can teach about race and ethnicity because a Scottsdale Republican lawmaker was absent Friday on the last day of the legislative session. But Rep. Joseph Chaplik told Capitol Media Services that House leaders...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

AG files suit against SUSD, Greenburg

The legal woes for the Scottsdale Unified School District and Governing Board member Jann-Michael Greenburg continued to stack up last week as state Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed suit against Jann-Michael Greenburg and the district for allegedly violating the state’s open meeting law. The suit claims the district and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gephardt Daily

Utah religious leaders share views of abortion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City have issued statements on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court reversal on Friday of Roe v. Wade. The controversial reversal ended women’s federal...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
onscene.tv

Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
