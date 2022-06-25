CDL Major 4 qualifying opens with three comebacks

The Boston Breach, Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners pulled off come-from-behind wins on Friday as qualifying play began for the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major.

The Breach lost the first two maps to OpTic Texas but pulled off the reverse sweep for a 3-2 victory, and the Ultra followed the same pattern against the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

The Subliners dropped one map before taking the final three against the Florida Mutineers.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through July 10, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

OpTic opened with a 250-220 win on Gavutu Hardpoint and a 6-5 victory on Bocage Search and Destroy. The Breach then rallied to take Tuscan Control 3-0, Bocage Hardpoint 250-193 and Berlin Search and Destroy 6-3.

The Guerrillas charged in front by capturing Gavutu Hardpoint 250-174 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-4. The Ultra rebounded to prevail 3-1 on Berlin Control, 250-237 on Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy.

After the Mutineers’ 250-246 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint, the Subliners took Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-3, Tuscan Control 3-2 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-151.

Week 1 continues on Saturday with four matches:

–Toronto Ultra vs. London Royal Ravens

–New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota Rokkr

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T2. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-0, +1

T2. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, +1

T4. Atlanta FaZe, 0 points, 0-0, even

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-0, even

T4. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-0, even

T4. Minnesota Rokkr, 0 points, 0-0, even

T4. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-0, even

T4. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-0, even

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-1, -1

T10. OpTic Texas, 0 points, 0-1, -1

12. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-1, -2

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: