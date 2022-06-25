This week’s sports events

Weatherford students attend the Fundamental Day Camp at the SWOSU Wellness Center Monday. The camp teaches fundamentals of basketball for students in grades kindergaren through sixth. Pictured from left are Addilyn Lencioni, Rylee Adams, Sayler Isaak, Macey Barger and Ava VanDeburgh Pam Lencioni/WDN.
The Weatherford Church of Christ hosts their “Rocky Railway” V.B.S this week. Around 76 kids attended the summer program. Above, children watch a skit and learn a Bible lesson. Here, students rehearse a song they will perform Wednesday evening at their closing program. Kimberly Lippencott/WDN.
