Albertville, MN

Ann Bancroft Foundation awards grant to Albertville resident

 3 days ago

The Ann Bancroft Foundation has announced its 2022 spring grant cycle resulted in awards to 153 Minnesota girls through the organization’s grant programs and overall mission to help local girls who dare to dream, to have the support, inspiration and resources to help make those dreams come true.

“We continue to see the devastating effects the pandemic and other life events are having on girls’ mental health, “ said Ethelind B. Kaba, Executive Director of the Ann Bancroft Foundation. “Our goal is to give Minnesota girls safe spaces to dream to meet the challenges they’re facing and significantly increase outcomes for their futures. We hope our 2022 grantees will experience joy in these uncertain times through the activities the grants allow them to explore.”

ABF grants have funded a wide range of transformational activities and experiences including the following examples from the awards cycle this spring.

Isabelle (16) from International Falls, hopes to become a professional writer and will attend Camp Atsokan for Young Writers, Nyahna (13) from Crystal, wants to go to cosmetology school and will be touring HBCU schools in the fall, Mya (6) from Mankato, has a dream to publish a book with characters that look different and just like the friends she sees in the world and will be publishing a book with the Equity Network, Aubrey (13) from Minneapolis who wants to attend hockey camp to grow her skills and make her high school’s hockey team next year and Kiera (15) from Albertville, dreams to become a biologist, so she will be going on a research trip to Costa Rica.

The breakdown of awards per county are five from Anoka, two from Blue Eartch, one from Carver, one from Chisago, seven from Dakota, one from Goodhue, 54 from Hennepin, 11 from Koochiching, one from Lake, one from Marshall, one from Meeker, one from Olmstead, 17 from Ramsey, three from Rice, five from Roseau, two from Scott, 13 from St. Louis, one from Sherburne, three from Stearns, 12 from Waseca, seven from Washington and five from Wright.

Since 1997, ABF has awarded over $2.3 million to 5,500 Minnesota girls in grades kindergarten to 12. The organization also connects girls to mentors who provide guidance, encouragement and friendship at a critical time in their lives. The grants are investments (up to $500) that have immediate and lasting impact. These grants are about more than giving girls just money. For many, it is the first time someone believed in them, heard their dream and took a stand for them. Each grant opens the window to a world of possibly, providing a young Minnesota girl an opportunity she may never thought existed.

How it works

Each applicant is guided through the application process by an adult mentor who is not in the girl’s immediate family. This can be a teacher, coach, family friend, etc. ABF grants are based on several factors including need which can include, but is not limited to financial need, a personal or family challenge and other barriers. A panel of ABF volunteers reviews applications.

ABF accepts grant applications twice a year, in fall and spring. Applications are available at annbancroftfoundation.org/programs/grant-programs

The Ann Bancroft Foundation (ABF) inspires and encourages girls to imagine something bigger. ABF strives to build confidence and offer tools that will allow a girl to go after her dreams and feel supported along the way. Through grants, mentorship and ongoing development opportunities, ABF is giving Minnesota girls strength to achieve their full potential. ABF exemplifies the spirit of explorer and educator, Ann Bancroft, whose leadership and personal and historic achievements have inspired all people to take on new challenges.

Person
Ann Bancroft
