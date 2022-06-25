ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico Planned Parenthood preparing for influx of patients

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBNdH_0gLgbbZG00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – With the overturning of Roe v Wade, many people in states where abortion could be banned will be looking to other states who allow the practice, like the State of New Mexico.

KTSM spoke with New Mexico Planned Parenthood as well as the Republican party of New Mexico to see how they are preparing for a possible influx of people and how the GOP is looking ahead.

According to Kayla Herring from planned parenthood, since the Texas six week abortion ban was passed last year they have already seen an influx of people heading over to New Mexico for the care that they need.

They believe it will now start increasing drastically as 26 states are poised to banned abortion access to women and other who would want it. They are now working rapidly to make sure they are prepared for that rising number

“We are working as quickly as we can to make sure that we are able to increase capacity throughout the state of New Mexico to ensure that we can to provide reproductive healthcare including abortion care for as many people as possible.”

For the New Mexico GOP they plan on examining ways they can tighten abortion restrictions in the state but for now look at this ruling as a win and stand by their beliefs.

“The republican party will continue to advocate for life will continue to uphold the law to stand with women who are in need and will also fight the extreme abortion policy that exist in New Mexico now were the late term abortion capitol of the country.”

Comments / 36

Raven The Black Bird
3d ago

no it's because they supported the murder The unborn they don't care about right to life they don't care about mothers all abortion is is child sacrifice that's all it is God is going to judge a nation for its murder of children

Reply(8)
14
Johnny Quest
3d ago

The Lord will place their shame before all the people who seek righteousness from the Lord our God, and the wicked too will see the mighty hand of God intervene to sweep away those who murder, mame, kill, and destroy HIS creation. They will weep and mourn because they have been judged according to the blood on their hands. Starting from the top to the bottom, the Lord will remove the tares from the wheat with a swing blade of Justice and righteousness, and this He will do before all. The righteousness in His people who see this will rejoice in the swift judgement and mighty anger brought upon His creation. The unborn will rejoice with the mighty angels in Heaven. The land will be healed that was used to methodically commit murder, and the Lord and His people will prevail. Amen 🙏

Reply
7
gern
3d ago

Abortion is one industry that the democrats haven’t destroyed in New Mexico.

Reply
10
