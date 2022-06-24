Three local community colleges turn to new coaches in men's basketball

Three of San Diego County’s eight community college men’s basketball programs will have new coaches for the 2022-23 season. And one name will be familiar to local fans.

Southwestern College has tabbed former Crawford High star Tyrone Shelley to replace Kyle Wallace.

Palomar College has named Ivan Patterson to replace John O’Neill, who retired after 20 seasons and 280 wins as coach of the Comets.

Rob Robinson is the new head coach at MiraCosta College, replacing Ryan Frazier.

Shelley once scored 76 points in a game for Crawford and finished his prep career with a then-San Diego Section record 2,962 points.

He played collegiately at Pepperdine before transferring to San Diego State and finishing at Georgetown College, an NAIA program in Kentucky.

Shelley played professionally in the American Basketball Association before moving into coaching.

He coached in the high school ranks at O’Farrell Charter and San Pasqual Academy before moving to Cerro Coso Community College as an assistant and then Southwestern as an assistant.

He has a degree in Business Administration.

Southwestern finished 12-16 last season.

Patterson spent the past four years as an assistant coach at Cal State San Bernardino. Prior to that, he was an assistant for Cal Baptist.

He played his high school ball at Paloma Valley in Menifee and collegiately at Cal Baptist, leading the Lancers to a Pacific West Conference championship and was a two-time all-conference player.

He played two years professionally in South America and has degrees in business management and Kinesiology.

Palomar was 18-11 last season, losing in the first round of the Southern California Regionals.

Patterson will be a part-time faculty member at Palomar in the Kinesiology Department.

Robinson spent 20 years as the head coach at Notre Dame High in Riverside, winning 360 games, six league titles, a Southern Section championship and a State Finals appearance in 2018 before moving to East Los Angeles College, where he was an assistant coach the last three years. He was one of the prominent personalities on the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U.”

He graduated from Cabrillo High in Lompoc and played at Allen Hancock College, Stephen F. Austin and UC Riverside, where he qualified for the NCAA Championships in the high jump.

Robinson played professionally in the United States Basketball League.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from UC Riverside and a Masters in instruction and curriculum from Emporia State.

MiraCosta was 17-15 last season but had a surprising run through the postseason, beating Cerro Coso, Santiago Canyon and San Diego City College in the Southern California playoffs before losing to City College of San Francisco in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .