10 Household Items You’re Definitely Overdue to Replace (Plus What to Do With Them)

By CARLEIGH FERRANTE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal talk: Have you cleaned out your spice rack lately? Did you know you should be checking the expiration dates on your vitamins and supplements, too? As long as we’re being honest, I can’t even remember the last time I put on makeup, let alone thought about cleaning or replacing my...

10 Genius IKEA Hacks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor

The best part about IKEA? Their furniture is super affordable. The worst part? It sometimes looks like it. Now, don’t get me wrong: I’m a big-time IKEA shopper myself. The Swedish retailer has perfected that minimalist-yet-cozy aesthetic that the Scandinavians do so well, and at their prices, I’ll gladly fill up a cart. That being said, if you’re going to pay $10 for a coffee table, you can’t set your style expectations too high. That is unless you’re willing to put in a little work. It’s amazing what some fresh paint, new hardware, and a bit of elbow grease can do. There are limitless IKEA hacks out there, but we’ve rounded up 10 of the best that truly have us ogling. Let’s see if any of these ridiculously good IKEA hacks will inspire me to finally revamp that pair of LACK side tables sitting in my living room.
HOME & GARDEN

