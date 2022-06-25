ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment down from last year

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

Unemployment rates were up in all five Owensboro-area counties in May from where they were in April.

But they were still lower than they were a year ago, the state said this week.

Daviess was at 3.5%, up from 3.4% in April — but down from 4.3% in May 2021.

Hancock’s rate was 3.4%, up from 3.3% — but lower than the 4.2% a year earlier.

McLean was at 3.9%. up from 3.6% — but down from 4% in May 2021.

Muhlenberg’s rate was 5.7%, up from 5.2% — but lower than the 6.2% a year earlier.

And Ohio was at 4.6%, up from 4.3% — but down from 5.1% in May 2021.

Cumberland and Woodford counties tied for the lowest jobless rates at 2.6% each.

And once again, Magoffin County had the state’s highest rate at 10.9%.

It was the only county in double digits.

• Have you noticed that gas is a little cheaper this week?

You could buy regular for $4.33 a gallon at a couple of stations on Thursday.

AAA says, “The primary cause is the tumbling cost of oil, which fell from $122 to around $110 per barrel due to fears of a global recession and its associated economic slowdown. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.96, a nickel less than a week ago, 37 cents more than a month ago, and $1.89 more than a year ago.”

The Owensboro average earlier in the week was $4.543.

That was lower than Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville and Paducah.

AAA said Thursday that the average price in Kentucky was $4.681.

The news release said, “According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels per day to 9.09 million barrels per day which has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

